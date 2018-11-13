BOSTON (CBS) – A teenage girl has been shot in Jamaica Plain, sources tell the WBZ I-Team.

The shooting happened near the Jackson Square MBTA station Tuesday afternoon.

The victim is expected to survive.

The incident was initially reported as a car accident, but it was quickly determined that a shooting had taken place. The two sedans that were involved in the crash were removed from the intersection of Columbus Ave and Centre Street by 5 p.m.

Police are looking into the possibility that the shooting was gang-related.

No arrests have been made.