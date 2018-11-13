WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Followed By Bitter Cold And Possibly Snow Late In Week
Filed Under:Dwyane Allen, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have not been particularly healthy at tight end this season. Those woes are continuing.

Dwayne Allen suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee, and according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Allen is expected to miss “a few weeks” due to the issue.

Allen, 28, has been used primarily in a blocking role since being acquired by the Patriots prior to last season. He’s played in all 26 regular-season games and three postseason games for New England, catching 13 total passes for 113 yards and and one touchdown since the start of the 2017 campaign.

When Allen left Sunday’s game, it left the Patriots with only Jacob Hollister at tight end. Hollister himself has missed the bulk of this season due to a hamstring injury, while Rob Gronkowski sat out Sunday, missing his third game in the last four weeks.

