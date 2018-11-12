  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Woburn

WOBURN (CBS) –Woburn police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man making a delivery Monday morning.

Chief Robert Ferullo Jr. said officers responded to the area of School Street and Van Norden Road at 7:47 a.m.

woburn crash scene pickup truck Delivery Man Seriously Injured After His Truck Is Rear Ended In Woburn

The crash scene in Woburn (Michelle Fisher/WBZ-TV)

“Following an initial investigation, Woburn Police determined that the man was outside his truck conducting a delivery when he was struck as the pickup truck crashed into his vehicle,” police said in a statement.

The man is in a local hospital with serious injuries.

woburn delivery Delivery Man Seriously Injured After His Truck Is Rear Ended In Woburn

The damaged delivery truck (WBZ-TV)

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s