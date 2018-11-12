WOBURN (CBS) –Woburn police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man making a delivery Monday morning.

Chief Robert Ferullo Jr. said officers responded to the area of School Street and Van Norden Road at 7:47 a.m.

“Following an initial investigation, Woburn Police determined that the man was outside his truck conducting a delivery when he was struck as the pickup truck crashed into his vehicle,” police said in a statement.

The man is in a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.