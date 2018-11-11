BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots want to head into their bye week with a win over the Titans, they’ll have to do so without Rob Gronkowski.

Despite traveling to Tennessee on Saturday, the tight end is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Titans. This is the third time in the last four weeks Gronkowski has been sidelined, out again with ankle and back injuries. Gronkowski missed New England’s trip to Chicago in Week 7 but played against the Bills in Buffalo on Monday Night Football in Week 8 before missing last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

With their bye week on the horizon, the Patriots appear to be taking an overly cautious — but smart — approach with Gronkowski. Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister will be the Patriots only tight ends on Sunday.

Here is New England’s full list of inactives for Sunday’s tilt against the Titans:

Sony Michel is set to make his return after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in Chicago.