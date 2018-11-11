DARTMOUTH (CBS) – An alleged drunk driver who Dartmouth Police say was “belligerent” and urinated in a trash can while handcuffed flipped off the camera as an officer took his booking photo.

Officers were called for a crash on Chase Road after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole. Impact from the crash severed the pole.

Police identified Keith Avila, 34, of New Bedford as the driver in the crash. Officers said Avila was belligerent “from the onset of making contact with police.”

Avila was arrested and brought back to Dartmouth Police headquarters. While there, police said he slammed his own head against a bathroom wall and urinated into a trash can while handcuffed to the wall in a booking room.

“Though Avila stated that he was not injured as a result of the crash (or striking his own head against the wall), he was evaluated by EMS personnel and refused further medical treatment,” Dartmouth Police said.

Avila was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of liquor in a motor vehicle, intimidation of a witness and vandalism.

Police also found an open container of marijuana in Avila’s car. He received a town by-law violation.