FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s safe to say Sunday’s throttling of the Patriots had a special meaning for Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis.

Lewis, the former Patriots, was asked after his Titans beat New England soundly, 34-10, if it was personal.

“Hell yeah it’s personal,” Lewis said, via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your a– kicked.”

After three years with the Patriots, Lewis cashed in with a four-year deal worth $23 million with $11.5 million guaranteed.

On Sunday, Lewis cashed in on the field with a convincing win over his former team.