  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dion Lewis, Local TV, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans

FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s safe to say Sunday’s throttling of the Patriots had a special meaning for Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis.

Lewis, the former Patriots, was asked after his Titans beat New England soundly, 34-10, if it was personal.

“Hell yeah it’s personal,” Lewis said, via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your a– kicked.”

After three years with the Patriots, Lewis cashed in with a four-year deal worth $23 million with $11.5 million guaranteed.

On Sunday, Lewis cashed in on the field with a convincing win over his former team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s