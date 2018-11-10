  • WBZ TV

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A Tewksbury man received a special honor just days before Veterans Day. On Friday, David Liberman, the grandson of World War I veteran Sgt. Gaetano ‘Joe’ Alferi, received a Purple Heart on his grandfather’s behalf.

According to the Purple Hearts Reunited Foundation, a nonprofit that returns lost medals to family members, Alferti enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1917.

alfertiawards Tewksbury Man Receives Purple Heart On Behalf Of WWI Veteran Grandfather

World War 1 veteran Sgt. Gaetno Alferi’s awards (Photo Courtesy: Reunited Purple Hearts)

“During the war, he was wounded and received Purple Heart #90. This is the earliest Purple Heart that Purple Hearts Reunited has seen, minus Purple Heart #1 presented to General Douglas MacArthur. He was also awarded the Silver Star for bravery in action,” said the organization.

Alferti would return from the war, get married and become a father to one daughter. He died Sept. 3, 1981.

purpleheartaward Tewksbury Man Receives Purple Heart On Behalf Of WWI Veteran Grandfather

Family members are reunited with veterans’ lost awards (Photo Courtesy: Reunited Purple Hearts)

His medals were discovered in Lynn, Massachusetts.

