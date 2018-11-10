TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A Tewksbury man received a special honor just days before Veterans Day. On Friday, David Liberman, the grandson of World War I veteran Sgt. Gaetano ‘Joe’ Alferi, received a Purple Heart on his grandfather’s behalf.

According to the Purple Hearts Reunited Foundation, a nonprofit that returns lost medals to family members, Alferti enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1917.

“During the war, he was wounded and received Purple Heart #90. This is the earliest Purple Heart that Purple Hearts Reunited has seen, minus Purple Heart #1 presented to General Douglas MacArthur. He was also awarded the Silver Star for bravery in action,” said the organization.

Alferti would return from the war, get married and become a father to one daughter. He died Sept. 3, 1981.

His medals were discovered in Lynn, Massachusetts.