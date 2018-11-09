WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — A Worcester high school has prematurely ended its football season in response to hazing allegations.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that at least five Worcester Technical football players are barred from classes pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

School officials became aware of an incident they said was video recorded and posted on social media after a player’s guardian contacted Principal Kyle Brenner on Tuesday.

Superintendent Maureen Binienda and Safety Director Robert Pezella say they immediately took action.

“The Superintendent, School Safety Director, and Principal of Technical High are investigating complaints of student athlete safety incidents,” Pezella said in a statement. “Due to this investigation, it was decided that the suspension of Junior Varsity and Varsity Football season is in the best interest of the school.”

They say the hazing involved an assault, but would not say whether it was sexual, but did say it didn’t appear to be racially motivated.

They are also investigating whether the coaching staff was aware. Police and the district attorney’s office are involved.

Worcester Tech was 1-8 with two games to play.

