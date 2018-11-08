BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and many restaurants in the Boston area are offering deals and discounts to those who have served our country as well as active military.

Take a look at some of the offers below. Keep in mind that some may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID.

Applebee’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for veterans and active duty military.

Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military.

Cracker Barrel: Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert or a crafted coffee for veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for veterans and military duty personnel from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for veterans and active duty military.

Friendly’s: Free Big Two Do for breakfast or free All American Burger for lunch and dinner for veterans and active duty military.

Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty military with beverage purchase.

Little Caesars: Free pizza and soda lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veteran and active duty military.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert, plus 10 percent off bill.

Olive Garden: Free meal for veterans and active duty military.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active duty military on Sunday and Monday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active military.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer for veterans and active military members.

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, active duty military and military spouses.