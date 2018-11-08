BREAKING NEWS13 Dead Including Gunman, Sheriff's Sergeant In Southern California Bar Shooting
SOMERSET (CBS) – A custodian at a Somerset high school was arrested Wednesday night on child pornography charges.

Police arrested 34-year-old Miguel Pereira. He is charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

miguelpereira Somerset High School Custodian Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Miguel Pereira. (Image Credit: Somerset Police)

Pereira is a custodian at Somerset-Berkley Regional High School. He has been employed by the school for “only a few weeks,” police said.

Officers executed a search warrant at Pereira’s home before he was arrested at the school.

Following his arrest, Pereira is expected to be arraigned Thursday at the Fall River Justice Center.

