BOSTON (CBS) – Meet the newest member of the Massachusetts State Police force.

State Police shared photos of the department’s newest K-9, named Clardy. The dog is named after Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was killed by an allegedly impaired driver while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in 2016.

K-9 Clardy and Sgt. Gregory Keane completed their patrol certification last week in Rhode Island. They passed all seven areas of certification.

“Thank you to the Rhode Island State Police canine training staff and handlers. And welcome K-9 Clardy to the team!” State Police posted.

