BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common Thursday night to support the Mueller investigation.

“I want Mueller to complete the investigation and I want to protect democracy,” one protester told WBZ.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was among the rally speakers.

“This isn’t about who is the president,” Ryan said. “It’s not about political persuasion, it’s about what we believe as Americans and the way that we have to be able to trust government prosecutors to conduct an investigation and get to a fair result.”

Jeff Sessions resigned Wednesday at the request of President Donald Trump. It was barely a day after Republicans won a larger majority in the U.S. Senate.

Matthew Whitaker is now acting Attorney General. Whitaker will oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia collusion, even though he’s been a vocal critic of the investigation.

Kimberly Spencer, the organizer of the protest in Boston, is asking that regulations be put in place to protect the investigation.

“Sessions recused himself from the investigation appropriately and we don’t think that Whitaker is planning to do that,” Spencer said. “We don’t think anybody is going to make him do that of his own free will.”

Several Democrats have sent letters to agency-heads demanding all records related to the Mueller probe be preserved.

“Mr. Whitaker must not be permitted to supervise this investigation, since he has expressed hostility to it,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadley (D-NY).

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said they have done everything they have been asked to do. “Thirty three individuals who’ve been called, millions of pieces of paper produced and we’ll see what Mr. Mueller’s report says,” Conway said.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake tweeted plans to ask the Senate to bring up a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller next week.