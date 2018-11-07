ELECTION RESULTS:Live Mass. & NH Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdowns
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Tewksbury Police

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police arrested a suspected “serial tagger” who allegedly vandalized dozens of locations in Tewksbury, including a September 11 memorial.

joshuachisholm Tewksbury Police Arrest Serial Tagger Suspected Of Vandalizing 9/11 Memorial

Joshua Chisholm. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

Joshua Chisholm of Lowell was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with 20 counts of vandalizing property and two counts of vandalizing a memorial.

tpd1 Tewksbury Police Arrest Serial Tagger Suspected Of Vandalizing 9/11 Memorial

Vandalism allegedly committed by Joshua Chisholm. (Image Credit: Tewksbury Police)

The spray painting incidents have been reported throughout Tewksbury since May. Locations hit included bathroom walls, park benches, light posts, dumpsters, electrical boxes, barrels, and the 9/11 memorial.

Chisholm is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s