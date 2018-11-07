TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Police arrested a suspected “serial tagger” who allegedly vandalized dozens of locations in Tewksbury, including a September 11 memorial.

Joshua Chisholm of Lowell was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with 20 counts of vandalizing property and two counts of vandalizing a memorial.

The spray painting incidents have been reported throughout Tewksbury since May. Locations hit included bathroom walls, park benches, light posts, dumpsters, electrical boxes, barrels, and the 9/11 memorial.

Chisholm is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.