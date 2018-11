BOSTON (CBS) — The FAA is investigating the sighting of an unmanned aircraft near Logan Airport Wednesday.

The crew of Delta Air Lines Flight 5521, which took off from Philadelphia International Airport, reported the incident at about 11:15 a.m. They said the unmanned aircraft was about 15 miles northeast of the airport.

“The crew did not have to take any evasive action and no injuries were reported,” the FAA said

The FAA said it also notified Massachusetts State Police of the sighting.