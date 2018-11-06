BOSTON (CBS) – A polling location in the South End was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found inside.

Boston Police and hazmat crews responded to 735 Shawmut Ave at about 4:35 p.m.

According to Boston Fire, someone put baking soda in an absentee ballot. Firefighters removed it from the location.

Boston Police say the substance “appears to be innocuous and not suspicious in nature.”

The mayor’s office says polling at the location only stopped only for a few minutes.