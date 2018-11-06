Filed Under:Boston Fire, Boston Police, South End

BOSTON (CBS) – A polling location in the South End was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found inside.

Boston Police and hazmat crews responded to 735 Shawmut Ave at about 4:35 p.m.

According to Boston Fire, someone put baking soda in an absentee ballot. Firefighters removed it from the location.

A Boston Firefighter holds a bag containing baking soda at a polling location (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police say the substance “appears to be innocuous and not suspicious in nature.”

The mayor’s office says polling at the location only stopped only for a few minutes.

