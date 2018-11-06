BOSTON (CBS) — Jermaine Whitehead’s final act in a Green Bay Packers uniform was slapping Patriots center David Andrew in the face.

What a way to go.

The fourth-year defensive back was cut by the Packers on Tuesday, just two days after he was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Patriots in Foxboro.

Whitehead played in seven games this season, starting twice, and he recorded a sack along with 17 tackles and two passes defensed.

The Packers replaced Whitehead on the roster by adding cornerback Will Redmond from their practice squad to their active roster.

The ejection came in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. On a 10-yard run by Cordarrelle Patterson, Andrews moved upfield to block Whitehead, ending the play with a shove to Whitehead’s shoulder pads. Whitehead responded with a slap to Andrews’ face after the whistle, prompting a 15-yard penalty and a disqualification from the game.

Earlier in the game: #Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was ejected for swinging at #Patriots C David Andrews Whitehead is #GoPackGo’s replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix#GoPats #GBvsNE

pic.twitter.com/fujGLpPvOA — Gabriel Schray PXP (@schrayguy) November 5, 2018

The Patriots capitalized on the penalty, with Patterson reaching the end zone three plays later to give New England a 17-10 lead.