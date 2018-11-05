BOSTON (CBS) — It should come as no surprise that a whole bunch of people tuned in Sunday night to watch Tom Brady and the Patriots take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

According to NBC, Sunday night’s Patriots-Packers clash was their most-watched Week 9 game in the broadcaster’s 13-year history of Sunday Night Football. The game drew a 15.6 overnight rating, which was up a ridiculous 63 percent from last year’s Week 9 tilt. But then you see that game was between the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, and that 63 percent increase doesn’t seem all too impressive.

Still, there where a ton of eyeballs focused on the Patriots and Packers Sunday night, with the game averaging 21 million total viewers. It marked just the second time that Brady and Rodgers went head-to-head, with the Patriots coming out victorious, 31-17.

NBC’s previous high for a Week 9 Sunday Night Football clash was a 15.1 rating back in 2006. That night featured another classic quarterback matchup, with Brady and the Patriots falling to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. The game also marked Adam Vinatieri’s first return to Foxboro after he signed with the Colts that offseason.