BOSTON (CBS) – It may be well into Wednesday morning before we know who controls the House and Senate.

But while that – along with the balance of power in state governments – are the big prizes tomorrow, here are some other important questions that may be answered by the election.

Does Trumpism still work?

Despite a direct appeal from House Speaker Paul Ryan to spend the campaign’s final days focusing on the robust economy, the president thinks he knows better. “We have the greatest economy in the history of our country, but sometimes it’s not as exciting to talk about the economy. Right?” he told a rally crowd the other day.

His admirers claim he’s a political genius, and there’s no doubt candidate Trump threw out the book on how successful politicians are supposed to behave.

But the president’s decision to close this race by reprising his red-hot immigration rhetoric, and his ongoing struggle to win majority approval despite the booming economy, make tomorrow’s results a referendum on whether his political magic has worn off.

Can the Obama coalition be revived?

The sight of the former president on the stump is a reminder that the voters Democrats are relying on tomorrow – young, urban, black and Latino – didn’t show up for the midterms when he was in office or in large enough numbers for Hillary Clinton when he asked them to.

By Wednesday, we’ll know if the Obama charisma remains non-transferable.

Who gets a boost for 2020 out of tomorrow night’s results?

A weaker-than-expected showing by Senator Elizabeth Warren could throw cold water on her Potomac fever. If she can’t bury a Trump Republican here, how can she beat one elsewhere?

Meanwhile, others may emerge, such as Warren’s colleague Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a star of the Kavanaugh hearings who is headed for a big re-election win. Could she supplant Warren as an early female favorite for the Democratic nomination?

