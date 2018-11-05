WORCESTER (CBS) – Police in Worcester are looking for the vandals who broke into a field house at Vernon Park.

Steve Sargent, the East Side Babe Ruth President said that this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“This has happened before,” Sargent said. “It’s just that we have to come up here all the time and deal with it and we’re not getting much help.”

The field house is one of three used to support at least 2,000 young athletes. Worcester police say vandals broke in over the weekend.

Bob Rousseau found the damage on Sunday.

“I came up here to get something out of the building and found there were no locks on the doors,” Rousseau said. “I had been up here Saturday night and brought some stuff up. So I knew they were all right Saturday.”

Those who run the league said that vandals ransacked their concession stand but luckily it’s the off season so they couldn’t find any cash.

Vandals also broke the locks off a set of lockers and spray painted a tractor. Rousseau said vandals broke in back in July and it took $2,000 to fix the damage.

“They broke in on the second floor, walked along the window ledge and came in the window, came in here and threw all the food all over the floor, all the chocolate sauce, eggs, just totally destroyed this place,” Rousseau said.

Those who run the league say they did pay to install security gates two years ago. They say keeping the city property secure has been a challenge. They are now urging city leaders for more help.

“A lot of people work really hard up here to give the youth of Worcester a safe place to play,” Nick D’Andrea, the secretary treasurer of East Side Babe Ruth said. “I think it’s time to work with city leaders to come up with some ways to prevent it maybe alarms on the buildings.”

Worcester police say the incident remains under investigation.