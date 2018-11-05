BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston man and teenager are accused of trying to rob a convenient store in Dorchester and returning to the store with a knife when they were unsuccessful. Johenmie Garcia, 22, of Jamaica Plain and a 14-year-old boy from Dorchester were arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said they were called to the 7-Eleven on East Cottage Street just after midnight Saturday. “Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated two male suspects had entered the store and demanded the cash from the register, refusing, the victim stated one the suspects then threw a bottle of iced tea at the victim, striking him in the face,” said a press release from the Boston Police Department.

The two people ran off. They then returned, walked behind the counter, and tried to stab another worker at the store, according to police. “The victim stated he used a trash barrel to defend himself from the suspect’s knife strikes.”

Garcia was charged with assault with intent to murder, unarmed assault to rob, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

The 14-year-old was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

Garcia was arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court and released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 26.