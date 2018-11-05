In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the best sandwiches in the region. Below, the top ranked sandwich spots in Boston as ranked by Yelp and Hoodline.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – What happens when you put delicious things between two slices of bread? You get an amazing sandwich. To help get you on the bandwagon, we’ve rounded up Boston’s top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there’s no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. Mike & Patty’s

Photo: Mike and patty’s/Yelp

Topping the list is Mike & Patty’s. Located at 12 Church St. (between Tremont and Fayette streets) in Bay Village, the daytime cafe is the most popular sandwich spot in Boston. It boasts 4.5 stars out of 1,448 reviews on Yelp.

Diners can try the Classic with American cheese, a fried egg and choice of meat; the Rachel with roasted turkey, Gruyere, Swiss and slaw on toasted sourdough; and the Impossible Burger with roasted mushrooms and Swiss.

2. Sam LaGrassa’s

Photo: yuan j./Yelp

Next up is Downtown’s Sam LaGrassa’s, situated at 44 Province St. (between Bosworth Street and Ordway Place). With 4.5 stars out of 908 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite.

The wide selection of sandwiches includes the aged black Angus roast beef, pastrami po’boy, jumbo Reuben and a vegetarian option with grilled portobello mushrooms and cheese.

As popular as the eatery is, there’s a narrow window to enjoy its sandwiches; it’s open 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“Always a must stop if you’re in Boston!” said Yelper Minh L. “So basically, if you don’t work nearby or have any weekdays off, then you’ll never get to try one of these, and trust me, you’re missing out.”

3. Pauli’s

Photo: jorge t./Yelp

North End’s Pauli’s, located at 65 Salem St., between Hull and Stillman streets, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 861 reviews.

Yelpers rave about the sandwich spot’s famous lobster roll. “Not a fancy place from the outside or inside but holy heck, the lobster roll was nearly life changing,” said Yelper Angela B. “When you think of the quintessential lobster roll — Pauli’s delivers.”

4. Al’s State Street Cafe

Photo: Al’s State Street Cafe/Yelp

Finally, over in Haymarket, check out Al’s State Street Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 455 reviews on Yelp. You can score its sandwiches at 112 State St., between Butler Row and Broad Street. This is one of three locations.

The State Street Cafe Special — prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato and basil on a soft baguette — tops some lists of the best sandwiches to try in Boston. Other sandwich options include the meatball Parmesan, chicken barbecue and oven-roasted turkey.