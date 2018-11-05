BOSTON (CBS) — Life has been pretty tough for Boston sports fans lately.

Oh, sure, the teams have been winning with great success. That part has been a hoot. It’s just, all of those late nights are starting to add up.

With Sunday night’s win, the Patriots wrapped up a stretch of five prime-time games in a seven-week span. It was a stretch that was capped off with a Monday night game and Buffalo followed by Sunday Night Football against Green Bay. That’s a lot of late nights.

Now factor in a World Series run from the Red Sox, a postseason of 14 games, none of which started during the day, and one of which went 18 innings and didn’t end until 3:30 a.m. on the East Coast. Throw in the start of the Celtics’ season and the Bruins’ season, and there just hasn’t been a ton of opportunity to hit the hay early for Boston sports fans.

Bill Belichick feels your pain.

The Patriots’ head coach was asked on WEEI on Monday if he’s happy to be through the stretch of night games. He didn’t hesitate to answer.

Belichick on WEEI: "It's nice not to play at night, absolutely. The night games kill you." — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) November 5, 2018

Earlier in the day on his conference call with New England media, Belichick admitted that he wasn’t functioning at full speed.

Bill Belichick sounds exhausted on his conference call this morning. These night games are wearing everyone out. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 5, 2018

Belichick said it often takes an extra day to get back to feeling normal after the night games, which a lot of folks in the region can relate to in recent weeks.

Fortunately, as far as Belichick is concerned, he and the Patriots won’t have to worry about any late nights until January. For everyone else, there’s always coffee.