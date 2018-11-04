  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    01:35 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:05 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, New England Patriots, Sports News, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) — It was Brady-Rodgers Part II on Sunday night. Score this one for Tom Brady.

The Patriots’ quarterback connected with Josh Gordon on a 55-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to put New England ahead 31-17. The Patriots would go on to win 31-17

Aaron Rodgers, whose Packers defeated Brady’s Patriots in Green Bay back in 2014, threw incomplete on fourth down on the ensuing drive.

The Packers were poised to take a lead, but Aaron Jones fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Patriots recovered, and drove down the field for a touchdown — a drive aided by a 37-yard pass from Julian Edelman to James White.

The Patriots were playing without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel, both of whom were inactive due to injury.

New England took a 17-10 lead into halftime, but Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 51-yard gain on the first drive of the second half. That drive ended with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Full recap to come…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s