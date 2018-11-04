FOXBORO (CBS) — It was Brady-Rodgers Part II on Sunday night. Score this one for Tom Brady.

The Patriots’ quarterback connected with Josh Gordon on a 55-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to put New England ahead 31-17. The Patriots would go on to win 31-17

Aaron Rodgers, whose Packers defeated Brady’s Patriots in Green Bay back in 2014, threw incomplete on fourth down on the ensuing drive.

The Packers were poised to take a lead, but Aaron Jones fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Patriots recovered, and drove down the field for a touchdown — a drive aided by a 37-yard pass from Julian Edelman to James White.

The Patriots were playing without tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel, both of whom were inactive due to injury.

New England took a 17-10 lead into halftime, but Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 51-yard gain on the first drive of the second half. That drive ended with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

Full recap to come…