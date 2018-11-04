  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) —  Three dogs up for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

halloweenpuppies Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Boo and Mummy are up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Boo and Mummy are from puppies from the Shultz’s Halloween litter. They are likely three to four-month-old Labrador-border collie mixes based on their markings.

Both of them are friendly and seem to love all people, including children, so they would do well in any type of family.

winkin Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Winkin is up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Winkin is a four-month-old little girl from another liter so she is a bit bigger than Boo and Mummy. She a lovely lab-mix. Winkin has a lot of energy to be active but has a calm temperament.

“Black dog syndrome” is a term in shelters because black dogs are often overlooked, more so than dogs of other colors. One of the reasons is that black dogs don’t photograph as well.

Shultz’s Guest House is also the shelter behind ‘Wag Wednesdays’ at Boston’s City Hall Plaza. Twenty-two dogs alone were adopted through ‘Wag Wednesday.’

For adoption information or to volunteer, visit www.sghrescue.org.

