Filed Under:Autism, Local TV, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) –Over 500 children on the autism spectrum and their families were given special treatment at Logan Airport Saturday. The goal of the Wings for Autism event is to help ease the stress of flying.

Families were able to practice checking-in, going through security, waiting at the gate, and boarding.

“It great!” said Kyle. “This is going to help us prepare for when we go to Disney World.”

kyle Wings For Autism Event At Logan Airport Allows Families To Practice Travel Routines

Kyle and his family at the Wings for Autism event (WBZ-TV)

Kyle and his family were among those taking it all in. “It’s a unique experience that we can’t do otherwise,” said Kyle’s mom Shannon. “We can talk about planes and look at pictures and movies and books but it’s nothing like being on the plane for children that have anxiety or learning disabilities. It’s been a wonderful opportunity.”

This was Logan’s 17th event. Over 5,000 families have participated in total.

wingsforautism Wings For Autism Event At Logan Airport Allows Families To Practice Travel Routines

Participants of the Wings for Autism event were able to board a plane at Logan Airport (WBZ-TV)

“Not only is this a benefit to the families who participate, but it also provides a valuable training opportunity for airport, airline and TSA personnel to learn how to accommodate children with special needs and to increase awareness within the airport community so that children with special needs and their families can have a positive travel experience,” said a statement from the Massachusetts Port Authority.

