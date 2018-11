WILMINGTON (CBS) – A driver in Wilmington narrowly escaped injury when a large tree fell down and landed on the hood of their car.

The tree came crashing down on West Street on Saturday. It also took down power lines.

Wilmington Police said no one was injured, despite the close call.

West Street is closed between Lowell Street and Woburn Street. Reading Light is working to resolve power issues.

Heavy rain and gusting winds moved throughout the region on Saturday.