WEATHER ALERT:Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds To Hit Southern New England
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christina Hager, Local TV, Whitey Bulger

BOSTON (CBS) — “I think it was a setup,” said Janet Uhlar, who sat on the jury that convicted Whitey Bulger. She was talking about his prison death.

After the trial, she had second thoughts about his role in the crimes, and struck up an unlikely relationship with the South Boston-bred mobster. They exchanged letters, and she even visited him in prison twice. “He thought he was moving into a medical facility, that’s what he was planning…I think he was relieved. That’s the impression I got because his health had been failing,” Uhlar said.

whiteyjuror Whitey Bulger Juror: He Was Looking Forward To Moving To A Medical Facility

Janet Uhlar, a juror on Whitey Bulger’s trial (WBZ-TV)

Now, she’s suspicious. “He’s been confined to a wheelchair for years. He’s had at least six heart attacks that I know of since he’s been in prison. He’s 89 years old. Why wasn’t he moved to the medical facility, and why didn’t anybody notice the commotion?”

Instead, Bulger ended up at the federal prison in Hazelton, West Virginia already under investigation after two other inmates were killed, prompting complaints about insufficient staffing. Prison security experts also question why he was sent to a lock-up where there are at least two other Massachusetts inmates with mob ties, both of whom are now suspected in Bulger’s death.

whitey bulger Whitey Bulger Juror: He Was Looking Forward To Moving To A Medical Facility

Whitey Bulger at his sentencing hearing. (Court sketch by Jane Flavell Collins)

“I think somebody was asleep at the wheel,” said Cameron Lindsay, a retired federal prison warden who lives about a half hour from USP Hazelton. “He was a super high publicity inmate. That is the first thing. Secondly, he was a known killer of at least a female if not females, and perhaps most importantly he cooperated with law enforcement at some point…When you combine all those things together, it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, to put an individual with those known factors, into a general population.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s