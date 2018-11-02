LAWRENCE (CBS) — Seven people in Lawrence were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. The Fire Department said they responded to 22 Canton Street around 3:45 p.m.

The house was not in the part of Lawrence that was directly impacted by the Columbia Gas explosions and fire.

According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, there were no working carbon monoxide alarms in the home. A malfunctioning boiler component may be to blame.

One adult was taken to a Boston hospital so they can be treated in a hyperbaric chamber, the four other adults and two were transported to Lawrence General Hospital. Lawrence Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.