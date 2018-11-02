WEATHER ALERT:Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds To Hit Southern New England
By Katie Brace
FOXBORO (CBS) — Thousands of dollars was stolen and the inside of VFW Post 2626 in Foxboro was ripped apart, Commander Warren Wright told WBZ-TV. The thieves went after everything involving money, such as the cash register, the lottery machine, and even the jukebox.

“We donate everything we make and for someone to break-in, it was like they broke into our home,” said Wright.

The crooks left behind a mess and got away with $8,000 raised for charity. “St. Jude’s, Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots, the town, the food pantry.”

Right now, the VFW Post is focusing on helping homeless veterans and is collecting sweatshirts and sweatpants. But, $800 of the money was also already earmarked for homeless vets.

The theft upsets Wright. “Everything we do is meant for people that at one time or another were there helping you out. For every person that served, man or woman, somebody else didn’t have to, so be respectful,” Wright said.

The VFW Post 2626 in Foxboro was broken into and $8,000 for charity was stolen (Courtesy Photo)

Bertha Maloof of the VFW Post 2626 was one of the first to see the damage. “It hurts, you know. You work so hard to help others and then someone just comes and takes it from you, it’s difficult,” she said.

Police do have leads in the case. And volunteers have repaired the damage.

“The best way to put it is: they punched us in the mouth but we are still standing,” said Wright.

In a hall where service is revered, these veterans vow to fight and raise even more money for those who need help. If you’d like to help: VFW Post 2626; 337 Cocasset St. Foxboro, MA 02035.

