BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are mere days away from taking on the Green Bay Packers on national TV, but they were without Rob Gronkowski during their preparations on Thursday.

The tight end was not present for the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, which adds some intrigue to his availability this week. He played on Monday night in Buffalo one week after sitting out vs. Chicago due to a back issue.

Gronkowski was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice session due to ankle and back ailments. He spoke to the media on Wednesday as well, but ended that session abruptly after taking a question about his confidence level.

Right guard Shaq Mason was also absent on Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s session due to a calf injury that forced him to exit Monday night’s game early.

Receiver Julian Edelman, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness, did return to the practice field on Thursday.

Full injury report to come later in the day …