BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A new billboard designed by the father of a Parkland, Florida school shooting victim has been unveiled in Boston.

Manuel Oliver designed the 90-foot long billboard in memory of his son Joaquin Oliver, one of 17 people killed when former student Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The billboard depicts a photo image of Joaquin Oliver with the quote: “If I had attended high School in Massachusetts instead of Parkland Florida, I would likely be alive today.”

Manuel Oliver said the billboard refers to the stricter gun laws in Massachusetts and other states that were not in place in Florida.

“I found this group of people that were able to find a solution to the problem. I don’t want you to see anymore at me as someone who is just demanding for something without a solution. Now I can go back to Florida and I can give this to whoever gets elected in Florida, and say here, this is from the people in Boston,” Oliver said.

Massachusetts has an assault weapons ban.

Democratic U.S. Sen Edward Markey said Congress should guarantee all states have similarly strong gun laws.

The billboard is on the corner of Boylston and Dalton.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)