BOSTON (Hoodline) – Every year, at least since 1994, people have been celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1. That being said, you don’t have to be a strict vegan to enjoy Boston’s vegan fare. Fortunately, there are many options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Boston.

1. Whole Heart Provisions

Photo: juliana c./Yelp

Topping the list is Whole Heart Provisions. Located at 487 Cambridge St. (between Beacon and Hano streets) in Allston, the cafe is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery features a variety of bowls like the Cassie Bowl with Japanese eggplant, pickled cauliflower, green beans, basil, currants, crispy chickpeas and creamy harissa.

Whole Heart Provisions also has a Sunday Brunch menu, with offerings like the Beet Pastrami Reuben with pastrami spiced beets, Daiya, kimchi and Thousand Island dressing on rye.

Yelper Addie C. wrote, “I am typically skeptical of anything vegan, but this restaurant has me addicted! I could eat here every day.”

2. My Thai Vegan Cafe

Photo: ras u./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown’s My Thai Vegan Cafe, situated at 3 Beach St., Floor 2 (between Washington and Knapp streets). With four stars out of 777 reviews on Yelp, the Thai and vegan spot, offering bubble tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

This Thai restaurant features many plant-based proteins as meat substitutes. Try the green curry with bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, string beans, onions, red peppers, zucchini, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves and sweet basil stir-fried with either veggie duck, chicken, beef or shrimp.

“The pad Thai was phenomenal and will definitely replace my regular lunch. The meat-alternative was absolutely amazing,” noted Yelper Harmandeep S.

3. Energize

Brighton’s Energize, located at 618 Washington St. (between Brackett and Bigelow streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the organic store and vegan spot five stars out of 78 reviews.

Choose between a large selection of smoothies, juices and bowls. Try the Green Matcha Bowl with mango, banana, spinach, agave and matcha green tea (contains caffeine), garnished with blueberries, strawberries and chia seeds.

Energize also features multiple salads on its menu, including Tom’s Salad with kale and spinach base, carrots, beets, red peppers, quinoa and pumpkin seeds with lemon dressing.

4. Cocobeet

Photo: aisha m./Yelp

Cocobeet, a vegan spot in the Government Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 217 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 City Hall Plaza to see for yourself.

In addition to Cocobeet’s smoothie bowls and organic juices, the eatery also features a variety of salads and sandwiches on its menu. Try the Blue Oasis Bowl with peach, coconut meat, banana, pineapple, homemade coconut milk, blue-green algae and maple, topped with coconut-date almond crumbs, banana, berries and toasted coconut flakes.

“I absolutely love Cocobeet. Everything here is plant based, gluten free and almost everything is made in-house,” wrote Yelper Molly D.

5. Grasshopper Restaurant

Photo: yojanna g./Yelp

Then there’s Grasshopper Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 546 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan Chinese restaurant at 1 N. Beacon St. (between Cambridge and Everett streets) in Allston.

Grasshopper offers traditional Chinese dishes with plant proteins as a meat substitute. Try the Spicy Steak Fillet with sliced soft tofu, red bell peppers and onions in a black bean sauce served over a bed of steamed spinach.

Yelper Lance H. wrote, “It was the best Chinese food we’ve had and it happened to be vegetarian/vegan.”