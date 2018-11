ARLINGTON, Va. (CBS) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with their list of the best cars for teens, and it’s challenging what some parents have always thought about safety.

The group says new crash tests reveal it’s best to get an older and larger used vehicle than a newer, smaller one that costs the same. IIHS said that even with newer safety features, those in the smaller cars are more at risk for injury.

The institute also wants young drivers to stay away from high horsepower engines that can tempt them to test the limits, only drive vehicles with electronic stability control and pay attention to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ratings.

Below is a list of the “best choices” for teens from the IIHS. See the full report here.

Midsize Cars:

Volkswagen Passat 2013 and newer; built after October 2012 $6,600

Volvo S60 2011 and newer $7,900

Ford Fusion 2013 and newer; built after December 2012 $8,100

Subaru Legacy 2013 and newer; built after October 2012 $8,300

Honda Accord coupe 2013 and newer $8,900

Volkswagen Jetta 2015 and newer $8,900

Mazda 6 2014 and newer $9,000

Honda Accord sedan 2013 and newer $9,400

Subaru Outback 2013 and newer; built after August 2012 $10,300

Acura TL 2012-14; built after April 2012 $10,700

Lincoln MKZ 2013 and newer $11,900

Toyota Prius v 2015 and newer $14,700

Volvo V60 2015 and newer $14,800

Audi A3 2015 and newer $15,000

Acura TLX 2015; 2017 and newer $16,500

BMW 2 series coupe 2015 and newer $18,600

Infiniti Q50 2014 and newer $18,600

Large Cars:

Volvo S80 2007 and newer $3,900

Ford Taurus 2013 and newer $10,000

Chevrolet Impala 2015 and newer $13,200

Infiniti M37/Q70 2013 and newer $14,400

Toyota Avalon 2015 and newer $17,500

Acura RLX 2014 and newer $18,600

Buick LaCrosse 2017 and newer $19,800

Small SUVs:

Mazda CX-5 2014 and newer; built after October 2013 $10,700

Fiat 500X 2016 and newer; built after July 2015 $11,300

Nissan Rogue 2014 and newer $11,500

Subaru Forester 2014 and newer $12,000

Buick Encore 2015 and newer $12,300

Honda CR-V 2015 and newer $13,500

Ford Escape 2017 and newer $14,600

Toyota RAV4 2015 and newer; built after November 2014 $14,800

Hyundai Tucson 2016 and newer $15,100

Mazda CX-3 2016 and newer $15,100

Kia Sportage 2017 and newer $15,900

Midsize SUVs:

Volvo XC90 2005 and newer $3,700

Ford Flex 2011 and newer $8,700

Chevrolet Equinox 2014 and newer $11,700

GMC Terrain 2014 and newer $12,900

Volvo XC60 2013 and newer $12,900

Kia Sorento 2016 and newer $15,900

Nissan Pathfinder 2015 and newer $16,300

Nissan Murano 2015 and newer $17,200

Ford Edge 2016 and newer $17,600

Toyota Highlander 2014 and newer $17,600

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2017 and newer $17,700

Acura MDX 2014 and newer $19,600

Hyundai Santa Fe 2017 and newer; built after March 2016 $19,800

Minivans:

Honda Odyssey 2014 and newer $12,700

Kia Sedona 2015 and newer $12,800

Toyota Sienna 2015 and newer $17,500

Small pickup:

Toyota Tacoma Access cab 2016 and newer $18,100

Large pickup:

Toyota Tundra Double Cab 2014 and newer $19,000