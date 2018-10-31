BOSTON (CBS) – By unanimous decision, Steve Burton retains the title of best arm in the WBZ-TV sports office.

WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton famously threw a perfect pass to Tom Brady during the 2017 Patriots Super Bowl parade. Wednesday, Dan Roche had his chance to match the feat at the Red Sox rolling rally.

Roche wound up and tossed a baseball to Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s duckboat, but the pitch came up short.

Maybe the wind took it.

“I told him we were coming. But I fell short, unlike you and Tom Brady,” Roche told Burton after his fateful toss.

Burton came out on top this round. But with the number of championship parades that happen in Boston, it’s only a matter of time before there’s a rematch.