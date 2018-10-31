  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Hazmat, Local TV, Quincy, Quincy College

QUINCY (CBS) — A building at Quincy College was evacuated Wednesday night after seven people got sick. Quincy Fire Hazmat Crews told WBZ-TV that they believe the individuals may have been exposed to some kind of aerosol and they were overcome by the odor.

Several people were transported, Quincy police said.

Police closed Hancock Street surrounding the Presidents Place building while they investigated around 6 p.m..

The college tweeted that evening classes in the building were canceled due to building maintenance.

