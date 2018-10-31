QUINCY (CBS) — A building at Quincy College was evacuated Wednesday night after seven people got sick. Quincy Fire Hazmat Crews told WBZ-TV that they believe the individuals may have been exposed to some kind of aerosol and they were overcome by the odor.

Several people were transported, Quincy police said.

Police closed Hancock Street surrounding the Presidents Place building while they investigated around 6 p.m..

Evening classes on Oct. 31 at Presidents Place have been cancelled due to building maintenance. #qcfyi #QCAlert — Quincy College (@QuincyCollege) October 31, 2018

The college tweeted that evening classes in the building were canceled due to building maintenance.