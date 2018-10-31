BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox made things look easy during their World Series run. But being Boston and all, there were still a few moments of doubt.

The biggest moment came after Boston dropped Game 2 of the ALDS at Fenway Park to the New York Yankees. Heading to New York with the best-of-five series tied at 1-1 was not an ideal situation, but the Red Sox were not going to be denied.

They did not back down, and pummeled the Yankees 16-1 in New York a few nights later. They took the series in four games.

That blowout win led to a scene-stealing line from Boston manager Alex Cora on Wednesday morning, as the skipper did not hold back when addressing Red Sox season ticket holders inside Fenway Park.

“Yeah, the sky was falling. We lost Game 2 and there was panicking here. It was over. We scored 16 [runs] at Yankee Stadium. Suck on it,” shouted a pumped-up Cora.

Boston lost just three games during the postseason, taking care of the defending champion Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers with relative ease.

“And then, for how much I care about those guys in Houston, well, we went to Houston and swept them down there,” Cora continued. “To finish it off, we got to this historic ballpark that holds 55,000 people. I played there for six years and know how special Dodger Stadium is.

“When Steve Peace hit the homer in Game 5, it felt we had 45,000 fans cheering for us. It was an amazing run, an amazing year, and you guys make it that special,” Cora said to the fans.

Cora praised his players for their team-first mentality throughout the season. They bought into Cora’s approach from Day 1 of Spring Training, willing to sacrifice their personal stats for the greater good of the team. Players were ready to do whatever the team asked of them from February to October, and the Red Sox are World Champs again because of it.

Now we wonder what Cora can do in Year 2 to match his first season on the Boston bench. But first, he needs to parade through Boston and celebrate a historic 2018 season.