BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be going into their Week 9 meeting with the Packers on a short week. But the Packers are looking like they’ll be shorthanded.

Prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, the Packers executed a pair of trades to remove two regular contributors from their roster.

The Packers traded safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Redskins and traded running back Ty Montgomery to the Ravens on Tuesday.

Clinton-Dix had played 100 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps this season, recording three interceptions, forcing one fumble, and making 27 total tackles. The 25-year-old has an 87.7 Pro Football Focus grade this year, ranking as the third-best safety.

Montgomery has seen a drop in playing time, as he’s gotten just 26 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while catching 15 passes for 170 yards. He committed a critical fumble against the Rams on Sunday on a kick return in the final minutes, a play where he could have taken a knee in the end zone.

The Packers received draft picks in return for the players, thereby leaving them without two contributors — one more significant than the other — when they head to Foxboro for Sunday Night Football.