STOUGHTON (CBS) – Stoughton Police are looking for a man wanted in a violent robbery attempt over the weekend.

The armed, masked man “stormed into” the Quick Stop convenience store on Central Street just before midnight Sunday, according to police, demanding cash.

But the clerk refused to give it to him. That’s when police say the thief pistol-whipped the clerk and fired one round before running away. The clerk was not shot.

There’s a convenience store clerk in Stoughton who’s lucky to be alive today! pic.twitter.com/OoNrYXibJj — Bill Shields (@ShieldsWBZ) October 29, 2018

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect Monday. They described him as black, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and dark pants and he covered his face with a red bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.