BOSTON (CBS) – Sam Adams is coming out with a special “Damage Done” beer to celebrate the Red Sox World Series win, but fans don’t have much time to try it.

The 7.3% ABV Double IPA will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday and is only available through the end of the week.

The Damage Done beer. (Image credit: Sam Adams)

Visitors to the Jamaica Plain brewery can get a crowler of the beer, which is “aged on vanilla beans with guava, mango and lactose added for as much fun and flavor as the Sox themselves.

“Cheers to the 2018 champions” the can reads.

