BREAKING NEWS:Red Sox Defeat Dodgers 5-1 To Win World Series
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series championship by throwing serious some shade at their biggest rival.

As Boston celebrated their title over the Dodgers in the visitor’s clubhouse in Los Angeles, they participated in a little sing-along that poked fun at the New York Yankees. Blaring from the speakers in the moments following their on-field celebration was Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” the song that they play at Yankee Stadium following New York wins.

The Sox’ singing voices could use some work, but not bad considering they spent the 30 minutes prior hooting and hollering at each other.

The move was one last dig at the Yankees, after Aaron Judge played the famous song inside Fenway Park following New York’s Game 2 win in Boston in the American League Divisional Series. The Red Sox won the next two games over the Yankees (fittingly, in New York) to take the series. On Sunday night, they got another “last laugh” over their rival.

 

