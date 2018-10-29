BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be facing one of the NFL’s worst offenses on Monday night, but they’ll be shorthanded when they take the field.

Dont’a Hightower made the trip to Buffalo but will not be active for the game. He had been listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he hadn’t missed a game yet this year.

While it’s Hightower’s first missed game of 2018, he missed an average of 2.6 games per season before he missed 11 games last season.

Here’s the complete list of inactive players for the Patriots:

TE Jacob Hollister

CB Eric Rowe

T Macus Cannon

OL Brian Schwenke

RB Sony Michel

DL Geneo Grissom

LB Dont’a Hightower

For the Bills, running back LeSean McCoy is active. He had been listed as questionable due to a concussion.