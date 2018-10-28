BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston is closing down some streets and restricting parking Sunday and for any additional World Series games.

Police on Sunday announced that the closures and restrictions are being put in place “to ensure the safety and security of fans following the Fall Classic.”

Impromptu celebrations in Boston after previous sports championships have resulted in vandalism and even deaths.

In 2004, 21-year-old James Grabowski was killed after being hit by a car during Patriots Super Bowl celebrations. Also in 2004, 21-year-old Emerson College student Victoria Snelgrove died after being hit by a pepper pellet fired by police while celebrating Red Sox ALCS win at Fenway Park. And in 2008, 22-year-old David Woodman stopped breathing while in police custody during Celtics championship celebrations. He had a pre-existing heart condition.

Many streets around Fenway Park will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. on game nights, no matter who wins.

Temporary parking restrictions will be put in place in several areas, particularly where many students live.

Police said “fans, whether they support the Red Sox or Dodgers, are expected to behave responsibly and show respect to both people and property.”

