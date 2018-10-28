BREAKING NEWS:Red Sox Defeat Dodgers 5-1 To Win World Series
BOSTON (CBS) —  Steve Pearce grew up a Red Sox fan. Now he’s the MVP of a Boston World Series title.

Pearce was named MVP of Boston’s five-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, clubbing three homers and driving in eight runs during the series.

The first baseman homered twice in Sunday night’s Game 5 clincher; a two-run homer in the top of the first to give Boston an early 2-0 lead, and a solo shot in the eighth to give the Red Sox a 5-1 advantage.

Pearce also hit a key homer in Boston’s comeback win by in Game 4 Saturday night, tying the game at 4-4 with a solo shot in the eighth inning. He finished the Fall Classic hitting .333 (4-for-12) with three homers, a double and eight RBIs.

The 11-year veteran was a midseason pickup by Dave Dombrowski, acquired June 29 from the Toronto Blue Jays for a minor leaguer. It was a minor move at the time, but one that paid off in a major way for Boston.

 

 

