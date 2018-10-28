BROCKTON (CBS) — Two police cruisers were hit by an alleged drunk driver in Brockton, police said. The cruisers, both from Brockton, were parked on West Elm Street when the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to Brockton Police, an officer was in one of the cruisers. Another two officers were responding to a call inside the hotel at 33 West Elm.

“Witnesses alerted police in the hotel that someone struck the two cruisers. The officers ran outside and found a white van in between the two police cars,” said police.

Deployed airbags were clearly visible in the white van following the crash.

The driver admitted he was “tipsy” and “officers could also smell alcohol on the operator’s breath,” police said.

The officer inside the cruiser and the driver of the van were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. The officer has since been released.

No word yet on the identity of the driver involved, but police said he would be facing OUI charges.