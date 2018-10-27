WEATHER ALERT:Weekend Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Wind To New England
BOSTON (CBS) – Nathan Eovaldi impressed just about everyone with his epic World Series performance Friday night in Los Angeles.

Eovaldi took the loss as the Dodgers walked off with a 3-2 win in Extra innings. But the Red Sox were only in position to extend the game thanks to Eovaldi’s heroics.

gettyimages 1054089074 That Was F Impressive Man: Nathan Eovaldi Turns Heads In World Series Loss

Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an eighteenth inning walk-off home run on a pitch from Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

After coming on to relieve Heath Hembree, Eovaldi gave the Red Sox six innings before he gave up a home run in his seventh frame. In total, he threw 97 pitches out of the bullpen and allowed just three hits.

The only other run Eovaldi was unearned. It came when Ian Kinsler threw away what could have been the final out of a Red Sox victory in the 13th inning.

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez was among those who took notice of Eovaldi’s performance.

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was blown away by Eovaldi.

Eovaldi may have taken the loss in a World Series classic. But he certainly turned a lot of heads.

