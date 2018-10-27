BOSTON (CBS) – Nathan Eovaldi impressed just about everyone with his epic World Series performance Friday night in Los Angeles.

Eovaldi took the loss as the Dodgers walked off with a 3-2 win in Extra innings. But the Red Sox were only in position to extend the game thanks to Eovaldi’s heroics.

After coming on to relieve Heath Hembree, Eovaldi gave the Red Sox six innings before he gave up a home run in his seventh frame. In total, he threw 97 pitches out of the bullpen and allowed just three hits.

The only other run Eovaldi was unearned. It came when Ian Kinsler threw away what could have been the final out of a Red Sox victory in the 13th inning.

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez was among those who took notice of Eovaldi’s performance.

What Nathan Eovaldi did for the @RedSox was priceless and showed a lot of guts and heart. This outing definitely guarantees that everybody will be looking at him. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) October 27, 2018

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was blown away by Eovaldi.

At twitterless eovaldi…dude…that was f****** impressive man. Hats off to you. F*** — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 27, 2018

Eovaldi may have taken the loss in a World Series classic. But he certainly turned a lot of heads.