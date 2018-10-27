BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he is “horrified” by a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left eight people dead and others injured on Saturday.

Police sources told KDKA’s Andy Sheehen that a gunman walked into The Tree Of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill Saturday morning. The man yelled “All Jews must die” and opened fire, KDKA reported.

Sources confirmed to KDKA that the suspect is 48-year-old Robert Bowers.

Bowers allegedly killed eight people and injured several others, including four police officers who were hurt in an exchange of gunfire while taking the suspect into custody.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said on Saturday that he was “horrified” by news of the deadly shooting. Boston Mayor Marty said it is time for “senseless violence” to come to an end.

I am horrified by the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the first responders. We must work together to overcome this evil and violence. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 27, 2018

Our hearts are with the Tree of Life Congregation, the Jewish community, and the City of Pittsburgh. Together we need to work towards a tomorrow where senseless violence comes to an end. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 27, 2018

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey also reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

My heart goes out to the families of those killed today in Pittsburgh, & to the brave officers who risked their lives to protect others. The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue was a horrific act of evil. We must recognize this hatred for what it is, & come together to fight it. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 27, 2018

My heart breaks for the officers and victims of the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Every person of faith should denounce this anti-Semitic attack and pray for these families. Hate has no place in a place of worship. And neither does an AR-15 rifle. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 27, 2018

President Trump reacted to the news of the shooting. He said he did not believe stricter gun laws would have prevented the deadly incident, but that armed guards may have.

“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly,” President Trump said.

“If they have some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation. They didn’t,” he added.

The Saturday shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. The FBI is expected to hold a Saturday press conference about the investigation.