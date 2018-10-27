BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he is “horrified” by a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left eight people dead and others injured on Saturday.
Police sources told KDKA’s Andy Sheehen that a gunman walked into The Tree Of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill Saturday morning. The man yelled “All Jews must die” and opened fire, KDKA reported.
Sources confirmed to KDKA that the suspect is 48-year-old Robert Bowers.
Bowers allegedly killed eight people and injured several others, including four police officers who were hurt in an exchange of gunfire while taking the suspect into custody.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said on Saturday that he was “horrified” by news of the deadly shooting. Boston Mayor Marty said it is time for “senseless violence” to come to an end.
Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey also reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
President Trump reacted to the news of the shooting. He said he did not believe stricter gun laws would have prevented the deadly incident, but that armed guards may have.
“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly,” President Trump said.
“If they have some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation. They didn’t,” he added.
The Saturday shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. The FBI is expected to hold a Saturday press conference about the investigation.