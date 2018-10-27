BOSTON (CBS) – While some spots across interior northern Massachusetts and northward received a brief spell of snowflakes and ice pellets this morning, this early season Nor’easter is a wet one with no shoveling required.

Any meaningful accumulation of snow will be confined to more highly elevated locations across northern New England this afternoon and evening.

The rain will be continuous and, as per usual, the intensity will vary through the afternoon from light to occasionally moderate and heavy. The storm totals will generally range from 1-2 inches with a few isolated higher amounts.

There could be some isolated lightning and thunder in the region as elements of heavy rain transit through and a warm front advances northward into southeastern New England.

TIMELINE

As the shield of rain gradually shifts northward, the rain will taper off to more sporadic, lighter showers from south to north later this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to near 60 over much of Cape Cod with lower 50s into the immediate Boston area by early this evening. Temperatures farther west-northwest of Boston will rise slightly to the middle to upper 40s.

WIND DAMAGE

The combination of strong high pressure centered over the Canadian Maritimes and the storm centered just off the NJ coast this morning is creating a decent pressure gradient which is responsible for the high winds. Many gusts exceeding 50 mph have already occurred at exposed coastal locations this morning. Potential gusts to 60 mph are possible on the coastal plain this afternoon with less but gusty conditions up to 20-40 mph farther inland with higher hilltop locations being the windiest and valley areas down to 20-25 mph at times.

The core of strongest winds will proceed northward so the wind will be decreasing on the South Coast later in the afternoon and that weakening trend would move up closer to the MA Pike in association with the warm frontal boundary. South of the front, the wind will become more south-southwesterly at 15-30 mph. There will be less wind across the region Saturday night and a southwesterly wind at 10-25 mph will blow on Sunday.

There is a risk of scattered wind damage namely downed branches, limbs and entire trees in spots due to the full foliation and wet soil. In these cases, the risk of scattered but not widespread power outages exists.

COASTAL FLOODING

The National Weather Service continues the Flood Advisory for the region this afternoon. It has upgraded the Plymouth County coastline to Coastal Flood Warning because it appears that there will be pockets of moderate flooding in the typical vulnerable areas from Scituate to Marshfield to Duxbury. Shoreline roads in these areas will likely become flooded within 90 minutes of the high tide which is a little after 1:30PM. There will be some beach erosion as the seas continue to build up to 12-18 feet.

The storm will be gone tomorrow but lots of clouds will remain. With some drying over eastern MA, breaks of sunshine would lead to temperatures climbing to 60 or a bit higher with upper 40s to middle 50s from Worcester County westward. Lighter rain without much wind is on the menu for Monday.

As always, please check WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for updates as the storm peaks this afternoon and moves out tonight.

