Local TV, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

BOSTON (AP) — Officials are encouraging Massachusetts residents to drop off expired and unwanted medications at police stations this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police stations and other locations across the state will have drop boxes where residents can leave unused pills.

Officials say safely disposing of unwanted medications is crucial to ensure they can’t be stolen or abused by family members or visitors.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says, “It’s a small but important step to take to keep illegal drugs off our streets.”

In April, nearly 950,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected through National Take Back Day.

In neighboring Rhode Island, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza encouraged residents to drop off unused pills at the public safety complex or Walgreens.

