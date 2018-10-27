MARSHFIELD (CBS) – The winds and seas were rocking on Saturday as a Nor’easter blasted through the South Shore.

Spectators along the coast could not help but take photos.

“It’s amazing, powerful and awesome,” said Carol Grant of Hingham.

Strong winds brought down this tree on Belgrade Drive in Roslindale and sent waves crashing over the seawall in Marshfield.

In Duxbury, two wind surfers faced Mother Nature head on but decided to call it quits.

“It was very windy. I had a sail that was a little too big for today. But it was a try. The water is a little cold,” said Klaus Jesen.

“Its strong but not too hard,” said Maartin Raupp.

Small boats were being tossed by rough seas. At Brant Rock, Venus II restaurant had a few patrons as the town officials had to block roads leading to the esplanade.

“With the high winds and rain and water coming over, our big concern is our customers moving their vehicles and getting them out of here safely,” said Stephen Drosopoulos, owner of Venus II.

A new seawall at here at Brant Rock was recently repaired and appears to be holding up strongly against Saturday’s Nor’easter, but officials advised residents not to take the storm lightly.

“You want to take warning. Make sure you have batteries for your flashlight and generator and if flooding gets too bad, call first responders out to your house,” said Marshfield Town Adminstrator Michael Maresco.

“The concern is water coming over wall. We do have a new sea wall so it’s going to be a test for that,” he said.

With all the wind and rain, resident Jack Dillon had the right idea on Saturday.

“Stay in and watch the Red Sox win,” he said.