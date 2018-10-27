BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox and Dodgers continue their World Series in Los Angeles, there’s a noticeable absence in the press room.
Longtime Red Sox reporter Jonny Miller, who’s covered the Red Sox for WBZ NewsRadio since the early 1970s, suffered a stroke on his flight from Boston to L.A. this week. He’s currently recovering in a Denver hospital, after his flight made an emergency landing.
Miller, who leads off just about every press conference in Fenway Park, was recognized by the Red Sox’ media relations team prior to Game 3’s postgame media availability.
Earlier this week, when another reporter asked Alex Cora a question to begin a press conference, the Red Sox’ manager explained that the first question belongs to Miller.
Miller was profiled by The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy this past summer, after he became a focal point following a question asked to David Price.
“I’m not afraid to ask tough questions,” Miller said in August. “And I think I still have as much enthusiasm as anybody working here.”