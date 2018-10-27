BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox and Dodgers continue their World Series in Los Angeles, there’s a noticeable absence in the press room.

Longtime Red Sox reporter Jonny Miller, who’s covered the Red Sox for WBZ NewsRadio since the early 1970s, suffered a stroke on his flight from Boston to L.A. this week. He’s currently recovering in a Denver hospital, after his flight made an emergency landing.

Best wishes to @wbz legend Jonny Miller and his family. Dean of the #RedSox beat is hospitalized in Denver after suffering a stroke. Not the same in Los Angeles without that distinct voice. Get well soon, Jonny. — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) October 26, 2018

Jonny Miller, a fixture at every Boston sports venue for as long as I've been around and the Helen Thomas first-question asker at Red Sox press conferences, had a stroke on the plane yesterday. He's hospitalized in Denver. Not critical, I'm told. Get better. — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03LANG) October 27, 2018

Miller, who leads off just about every press conference in Fenway Park, was recognized by the Red Sox’ media relations team prior to Game 3’s postgame media availability.

Class move by John Blundell, Mike Teevan and MLB crew starting last night's post-game media availability with shout-out to Boston media legend Jonny Miller, who is recovering from a stroke at hospital in Denver. World Series isn't same without Jonny. Keep him in your thoughts. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 27, 2018

Earlier this week, when another reporter asked Alex Cora a question to begin a press conference, the Red Sox’ manager explained that the first question belongs to Miller.

World Series media may be here, but it’s the same rules. When somebody other than Jonny Miller tries to ask the first question, Cora offers a polite reminder that the WBZ legend goes first. pic.twitter.com/iQ7Whlx9Y8 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 22, 2018

Miller was profiled by The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy this past summer, after he became a focal point following a question asked to David Price.

“I’m not afraid to ask tough questions,” Miller said in August. “And I think I still have as much enthusiasm as anybody working here.”